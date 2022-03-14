CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

