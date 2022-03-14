CX Institutional Sells 1,496 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.97.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $233.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

