CX Institutional Sells 7,659 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHAK. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $49.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.