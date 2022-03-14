Cybin (CLXPF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cybin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cybin
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Cybin Competitors
|182
|709
|1009
|20
|2.45
Profitability
This table compares Cybin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cybin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cybin Competitors
|36.32%
|-22.39%
|2.38%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cybin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cybin
|$680,000.00
|-$24.42 million
|-12.58
|Cybin Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|$51.13 million
|-21.98
Cybin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Cybin competitors beat Cybin on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Cybin (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
