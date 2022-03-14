CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CBAY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 427,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,595. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

