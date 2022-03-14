Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) PT Set at C$3.75 by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price objective on Cypress Development (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Cypress Development stock opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. Cypress Development has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$173.14 million and a PE ratio of -100.83.

In other news, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$359,100. Also, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$79,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,402.90.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

