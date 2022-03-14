Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

WMT opened at $142.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

