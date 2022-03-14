Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.