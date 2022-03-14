Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $2,173,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

