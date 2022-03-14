Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

