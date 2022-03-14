Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,488. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of CYTK traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.