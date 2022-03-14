CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX):
- 3/9/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/4/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/13/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/5/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/2/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
- 1/19/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
- 1/18/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
