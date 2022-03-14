CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX):

3/9/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/19/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/18/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

