Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective from Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.54 ($63.63).

BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

