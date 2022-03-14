Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.15.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,811 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,942. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $8.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,696.19 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

