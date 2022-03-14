Dawson James Cuts Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $8.30

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Dawson James from $11.40 to $8.30 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

