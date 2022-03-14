Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,652. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.