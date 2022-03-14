Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,652. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

