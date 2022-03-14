Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $389.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

