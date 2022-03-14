Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Increased to GBX 208 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.43 ($3.71).

ROO stock opened at GBX 109.95 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.65.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($111,579.28).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

