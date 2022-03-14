Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283.43 ($3.71).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 109.95 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.65.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($90,201.13).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

