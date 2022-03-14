Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.19 ($138.25).

Shares of DHER opened at €40.32 ($43.83) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €37.33 ($40.58) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($154.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.79.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

