Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 768,100 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating ) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

