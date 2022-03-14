Desjardins Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

PBH stock opened at C$106.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$104.38 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

