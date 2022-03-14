Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,158 shares of company stock worth $44,251,510. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

