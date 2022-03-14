Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

DB opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

