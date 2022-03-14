Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.01. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.91).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.