Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

