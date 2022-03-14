Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,689 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.