Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

