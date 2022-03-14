Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 201 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SEA by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after acquiring an additional 599,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $91.04 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

