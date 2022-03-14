Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 489 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GameStop by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in GameStop by 27,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

