Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 115,266 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 97,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

