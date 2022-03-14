Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DSEY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

