DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.14

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 145040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.
DLO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.
About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
