DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.14

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 145040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

DLO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,581 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after buying an additional 3,884,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

