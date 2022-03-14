DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.77. 431,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,654. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

