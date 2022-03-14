Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.06. 33,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,008. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.79.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

