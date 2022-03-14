Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.02 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

