Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EW opened at $103.45 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
