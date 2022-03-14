DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.55

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.55 and last traded at $76.77, with a volume of 215489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,474 shares of company stock valued at $48,338,691. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

