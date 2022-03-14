Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

DII.B stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.78. The company had a trading volume of 167,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$9.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.96.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

