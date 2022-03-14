Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dorman Products stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Dorman Products Profile (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.