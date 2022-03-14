Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

