DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of DSL stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
