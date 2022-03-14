DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

Shares of DSL stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,680,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.