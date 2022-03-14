Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $40.30 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

