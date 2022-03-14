Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $40.30 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.
Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.