Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target Cut to CHF 50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dufry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $3.78 on Friday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

