Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.
In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at C$160,462.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,050.
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
