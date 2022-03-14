East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 100.3% in February

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $9.27 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

About East Japan Railway (Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

