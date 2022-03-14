Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

