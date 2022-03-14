Eaton (ETN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Eaton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/3/2022 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $196.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $184.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00.

2/5/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Eaton was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Eaton Co plc alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.