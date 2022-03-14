Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EBIX opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.