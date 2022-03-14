Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of WAVE opened at $5.38 on Monday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 17.44.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.
