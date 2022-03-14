Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.52 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104874 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,738,242,741 coins and its circulating supply is 6,019,628,192 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

